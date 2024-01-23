Top Stories
Tue, 23 January 2024 at 11:14 am

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Trailer Debuts Online, Promises an Epic Adventure Series - Watch Now!

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Trailer Debuts Online, Promises an Epic Adventure Series - Watch Now!

The trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender has finally debuted online!

The series stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

The 8 episodes premiere globally on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Watch the trailer below and see stills in the gallery!
Photos: Netflix
