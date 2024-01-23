'When Calls The Heart' Premiere Date for Season 11 Revealed By Hallmark!

Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart finally has a season 11 premiere date!

If you don’t know, the long-running fan fave TV series was renewed for season 11 last year before season 10 even premiered.

Now, season 11 finally has a premiere date!

Keep reading to find out more…

The 12 episode new season will kick off on Sunday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET, according to ET.

Here’s the season 10 synopsis: With Elizabeth at his side, Election Day has the entire town supporting Lucas, hoping he will be the one to save the Valley. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee discuss who should be their baby’s godfather.

Season 10 ended with the twist of Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) ending her engagement to her fiance Lucas (Chris McNally) amid her romantic feelings for Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

