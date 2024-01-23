Top Stories
Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris &amp; Life After Public Breakup

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 11:38 am

'When Calls The Heart' Premiere Date for Season 11 Revealed By Hallmark!

Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart finally has a season 11 premiere date!

If you don’t know, the long-running fan fave TV series was renewed for season 11 last year before season 10 even premiered.

Now, season 11 finally has a premiere date!

Keep reading to find out more…

The 12 episode new season will kick off on Sunday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET, according to ET.

Here’s the season 10 synopsis: With Elizabeth at his side, Election Day has the entire town supporting Lucas, hoping he will be the one to save the Valley. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee discuss who should be their baby’s godfather.

Season 10 ended with the twist of Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) ending her engagement to her fiance Lucas (Chris McNally) amid her romantic feelings for Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

Find out if Lori Loughlin would ever return to the show.
