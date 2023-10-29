Will Lori Loughlin Ever Return to 'When Calls the Heart'? Co-Creator Says 'We're Working On It'

Lori Loughlin was written out of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart amid the college admissions scandal back in 2019, but will she be back on the show??

The actress got dropped by the network after her arrest and they cut all ties with her amid the ordeal.

In 2021, she reprised her role from the show, Abigail Stanton, in the spinoff When Hope Calls on Great American Family for it’s second season.

Now, the When Calls the Heart co-creator is opening up about the possibility of Lori returning to the flagship series.

She “has assured us that she’s found some peace and she’s made it through her and her husband’s ordeal and she’s in a much better place than she was,” co-creator Brian Bird said on the Heart to Hearties podcast.

“Our attitude always has been, as the producing team around the writing team around When Calls the Heart, that what better place for second chances than Hope Valley? So in theory, it should work, right? But again, can’t fully promise it, but we’re working on it,” he added.

If you missed it, When Calls the Heart season ten just recently wrapped up, and earlier this year it was already renewed for an 11th season!

Lori also has a holiday movie coming up on Great American Family, A Christmas Blessing, which will premiere on November 12th.