Netflix Confirms 'Squid Game' Season 2 & 'The Diplomat' Season 2 to Premiere in 2024!

Netflix has confirmed some news: some fan favorite hits are returning this year that we previously didn’t realize would be debuting in 2024!

Specifically, Squid Game‘s second season and The Diplomat season 2, and more.

Netflix revealed these details (and some info we already knew previously) in a letter to shareholders.

Keep reading to find out more…

The letter reads, via Variety, “Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2; unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained S2, Love is Blind S6, F1: Drive to Survive S6 and Full Swing S2; and brand new shows like 3 Body Problem (based on the best selling novel and from the Game of Thrones showrunners), Griselda (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), The Gentlemen (from Guy Ritchie), Eric (starring Benedict Cumberbach), Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cien Años de Soledad, from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil. On the film side, in addition to the Rebel Moon sequel, our slate includes Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, Carry On from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment starring Jason Bateman and Taron Edgerton, Spellbound from producer John Lasseter, Eddie Murphy reprising his role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington and directed by Tyler Perry.”

So there you have it! Some fun Netflix updates!