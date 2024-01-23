Gwyneth Paltrow & Dianna Agron Have a 'Glee' Reunion at Giorgio Armani Privé Show in Paris

There was a tiny Glee reunion at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show during Paris Fashion Week!

Frequent guest star Gwyneth Paltrow and series regular Dianna Agron were both in the front row at the Haute Couture fashion event on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France.

More celebs in attendance included Glenn Close and daughter Annie Starke, Sheila Atim, Olga Kurylenko, Juliette Binoche, model Natalia Vodianova, and Broadway theatre owner Jordan Roth.

Dianna played Quinn Fabray on Glee while Gwyneth made several appearances as substitute teacher Holly Holiday. As you probably know, Gwyneth ended up marrying Brad Falchuk, one of the show’s co-creators and executive producers.

Dianna has a new guy in her life and they were spotted packing on the PDA during an outing last month in New York City.