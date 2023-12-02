Dianna Agron & Boyfriend Harold Ancart Look Super Loved-Up During PDA-Filled, Very Rare Outing

Dianna Agron and her boyfriend Harold Ancart stepped out for a very rare public outing on Saturday (December 2), and they were the epitome of couple goals!

The 37-year-old Glee actress and the Belgian painter engaged in some super loved-up public displays of affection while on a shopping trip in SoHo.

They were all smiles while holding hands, and they even stopped to kiss on the sidewalk before going on with their day. Seeing them, it’s very clear how happy they are together.

For the outing, Dianna looked very chic in a pair of jeans and a long black coat. She draped a large scarf over one shoulder and carried a bag. Harold opted for head-to-toe black and finished his outfit with a baseball cap.

He held a shopping bag in one hand.

This is the first time that we’ve seen the couple out since March of this year.

Dianna and Harold went official with their relationship in 2022. However, there have been reports that they were coupled up back in the summer of 2021.

