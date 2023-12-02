Variety Hitmakers Brunch 2023 Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of All the Stars

The 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch was a star-studded affair, and so many of music’s biggest stars were in attendance.

The event took place on Saturday (December 2) at NYA West in Hollywood, Calif. It honored a variety of music’s finest, including SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Mark Ronson and more.

They were all in attendance, as were some other talented musicians. The list even included Ryan Gosling, who showed off his pipes in Barbie!

Since there were so many stars on the guestlist, we pulled together pics of everyone for you to peruse.

Head inside to see photos of all of the stars at the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch…

Julia Michaels

Maren Morris

Joan Baez

Shaun Ross

Babyface

Conan Gray

Flava Flav

Sabrina Carpenter

PinkPantheress

Maggie Rogers

St. Vincent

Victoria Monet

FINNEAS

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius

Jay Rock

Olivia Rodrigo

Mark Ronson

Billie Eilish

SZA

Ryan Gosling with Mark Ronson

If you missed it, Olivia and Sabrina used the event as an opportunity to respond to rumors that they were feuding.