Top Stories
Sat, 02 December 2023 at 11:11 pm

Variety Hitmakers Brunch 2023 Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of All the Stars

Variety Hitmakers Brunch 2023 Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of All the Stars

The 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch was a star-studded affair, and so many of music’s biggest stars were in attendance.

The event took place on Saturday (December 2) at NYA West in Hollywood, Calif. It honored a variety of music’s finest, including SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Mark Ronson and more.

They were all in attendance, as were some other talented musicians. The list even included Ryan Gosling, who showed off his pipes in Barbie!

Since there were so many stars on the guestlist, we pulled together pics of everyone for you to peruse.

Head inside to see photos of all of the stars at the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the celebrities who attended the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch…

Julia Michaels

Julia Michaels

Maren Morris

Maren Morris

Joan Baez

Joan Baez

Shaun Ross

Shaun Ross

Babyface

Babyface

Conan Gray

Conan Gray

Flava Flav

Flava Flav

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers

St. Vincent

St. Vincent

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet

Finneas

FINNEAS

boygenius

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius

Jay Rock

Jay Rock

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

SZA

SZA

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

Ryan Gosling with Mark Ronson

If you missed it, Olivia and Sabrina used the event as an opportunity to respond to rumors that they were feuding.

Just Jared on Facebook
variety brunch gallery 01
variety brunch gallery 02
variety brunch gallery 03
variety brunch gallery 04
variety brunch gallery 05
variety brunch gallery 06
variety brunch gallery 07
variety brunch gallery 08
variety brunch gallery 09
variety brunch gallery 10
variety brunch gallery 11
variety brunch gallery 12
variety brunch gallery 13
variety brunch gallery 14
variety brunch gallery 15
variety brunch gallery 16
variety brunch gallery 17
variety brunch gallery 18
variety brunch gallery 19
variety brunch gallery 20
variety brunch gallery 21
variety brunch gallery 22
variety brunch gallery 23
variety brunch gallery 24
variety brunch gallery 25
variety brunch gallery 26
variety brunch gallery 27
variety brunch gallery 28
variety brunch gallery 29
variety brunch gallery 30
variety brunch gallery 31
variety brunch gallery 32
variety brunch gallery 33
variety brunch gallery 34
variety brunch gallery 35
variety brunch gallery 36
variety brunch gallery 37
variety brunch gallery 38
variety brunch gallery 39
variety brunch gallery 40
variety brunch gallery 41
variety brunch gallery 42
variety brunch gallery 43
variety brunch gallery 44
variety brunch gallery 45
variety brunch gallery 46
variety brunch gallery 47
variety brunch gallery 48
variety brunch gallery 49
variety brunch gallery 50
variety brunch gallery 51
variety brunch gallery 52
variety brunch gallery 53
variety brunch gallery 54
variety brunch gallery 55
variety brunch gallery 56
variety brunch gallery 57
variety brunch gallery 58
variety brunch gallery 59
variety brunch gallery 60
variety brunch gallery 61
variety brunch gallery 62
variety brunch gallery 63
variety brunch gallery 64
variety brunch gallery 65
variety brunch gallery 66
variety brunch gallery 67
variety brunch gallery 68
variety brunch gallery 69
variety brunch gallery 70

Photos: Variety via Getty Images
Posted to: Babyface, Billie Eilish, boygenius, Conan Gray, Finneas, Flava Flav, Jay Rock, joan baez, Julia Michaels, julien baker, lucy dacus, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris, Mark Ronson, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pinkpantheress, Ryan Gosling, Sabrina Carpenter, shaun russ, St. Vincent, sza, Victoria Monet

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images