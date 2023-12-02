Variety Hitmakers Brunch 2023 Guestlist Revealed! See Photos of All the Stars
The 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch was a star-studded affair, and so many of music’s biggest stars were in attendance.
The event took place on Saturday (December 2) at NYA West in Hollywood, Calif. It honored a variety of music’s finest, including SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Mark Ronson and more.
They were all in attendance, as were some other talented musicians. The list even included Ryan Gosling, who showed off his pipes in Barbie!
Since there were so many stars on the guestlist, we pulled together pics of everyone for you to peruse.
Head inside to see photos of all of the stars at the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch…
Julia Michaels
Maren Morris
Joan Baez
Shaun Ross
Babyface
Conan Gray
Flava Flav
Sabrina Carpenter
PinkPantheress
Maggie Rogers
St. Vincent
Victoria Monet
FINNEAS
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius
Jay Rock
Olivia Rodrigo
Mark Ronson
Billie Eilish
SZA
Ryan Gosling with Mark Ronson
If you missed it, Olivia and Sabrina used the event as an opportunity to respond to rumors that they were feuding.