Emma Stone's 'SNL' Opening Monologue: Tina Fey & Candice Bergen Welcome Her Into 5-Timers Club

Emma Stone joined a very exclusive club on Saturday (December 2).

The 35-year-old actress became the youngest member of the Five-Timers Club of Saturday Night Live when she stepped onto the stage to host the show.

She was welcomed into the club by Tina Fey and Candice Bergen during her opening monologue, and they threw a bit of shade at the last inductee in the process.

During the monologue, Tina joked about how Candice created the Five-Timers Women’s Club.

What is that exactly? Well, it’s changed over the years. At the beginning, it was “a small, private place to cry,” Candice explained. Now, “it’s a big, luxurious place to cry.”

The women presented Emma her jacket to signify membership. When she put it on, she pulled a joint out of the pocket, prompting the women to joke that it was Woody Harrelson‘s jacket. He was inducted into the club back in February.

However, they were left confused when they pulled out a vaccine card. If you forgot, Woody‘s monologue included some anti-vaccine sentiments, which sparked a backlash.

Emma will be joined tonight by musical guest Noah Kahan.

