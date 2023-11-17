Glen Powell Jokingly Calls Out Nathan Fielder After He & Emma Stone Spoof 'Anyone But You' Trailer - See Nathan's Response!

Glen Powell wants to see Nathan Fielder up the ante after he and Emma Stone spoofed the trailer for his movie Anyone But You.

The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor stars in the R-rated romcom alongside Sydney Sweeney. A newly released trailer for the project has Glen baring his butt on camera. It premiered a few days after he stripped down for a nude photoshoot.

On Friday (November 17), Nathan and Emma spoofed the trailer while promoting their new show The Curse. Glen responded and jokingly called Nathan out, leading the actor to issue a statement of his own.

Read more about the Anyone But You spoof and Glen Powell’s response…

If you haven’t seen it yet, in the Anyone But You trailer, Glen and Sydney joke around about who is the star of the movie. Emma and Nathan recreated the scene to introduce a trailer for their show.

Glen took to X (formerly Twitter) to react, joking that Nathan needed to fully commit and show off his butt.

“It doesn’t count unless you go the hole way,” he tweeted Nathan, including a bare-butted photo of him from the trailer.

Nathan responded, taking the joke a step further.

“I’ve just been informed that the introductory clip leading into our trailer for The Curse which I posted to social media earlier today has similarities to the trailer introduction for the romcom movie Anyone But You. I want to be very clear – we shot this promo over six months ago, and I am seriously concerned that the marketing team at Sony Pictures somehow saw our promo and copied it,” he joked in a Notes app statement.

He continued, adding, “I personally will not be pursuing legal action, but I cannot speak for Paramount+ or Showtime. As artists, doing these types of promos, we just read the scripts we are given with unyielding trust that the creative we are are performing is wholly original and not lifted from competing projects or generated by AI (a continued fight that artists around the world are trying to put a stop to).”

“It’s unfortunate that Sydney, Glen, Emma, and myself have been put in this situation. But this will not stop us from supporting each others successes, and I know that both Emma and myself will personally be booking front row seats to Anyone But You on opening night,” he concluded.

