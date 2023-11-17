Top Stories
Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Best Dressed at GQ Men of the Year Party - Ranking Our 20 Favorite Looks of the Night!

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 4:53 pm

The Marvels' Brie Larson & Iman Vellani Reunite to Attend 'Spamalot' Broadway Opening!

The Marvels' Brie Larson & Iman Vellani Reunite to Attend 'Spamalot' Broadway Opening!

There was a lot of star power at the Broadway opening of Spamalot!

Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, two of the stars of The Marvels, sat together inside the theatre for the opening night performance on Thursday (November 16) at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

Cobie Smulders, who is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was in attendance to support her husband Taran Killam, who stars in the revival of the Tony-winning musical.

Some of the other celebs in attendance included Zachary Levi, Loot‘s Stephanie Styles, longtime friends Victor Garber and Andrea Martin, Kate Miccuci, theater owner Jordan Roth, American Idol‘s Constantine Maroulis, Broadway stars Adam Pascal, Patti Murin, and Montego Glover, and Broadway’s POTUS cast members Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, and Lea DeLaria.

Monty Python’s Eric Idle also posed on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande was also there to support her boyfriend, who stars in the show.

Photos: Getty
