Joe Jonas Reveals the Weird Response He Got From Nathan Fielder After Sending Him a Drink

Joe Jonas sent Nathan Fielder a drink while they were out for dinner at the same restaurant over the weekend, and he got a very strange thank you in response.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers hitmaker opened up about the silly encounter in a post on social media, and it’s bound to bring a smile to your face!

On his Instagram story, Joe explained that he was eating at Donna’s in Los Angeles when he spotted Nathan sitting at another table.

“I wanted to send him a drink, so I asked the waiter if we could send something over. They said, ‘You have good taste,’ which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder,” he recalled.

Nathan sent something back in return, but it wasn’t a drink. Instead, Joe received a small dish full of mayonnaise. He even shared a photo of the “thank you.”

