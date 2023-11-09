Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 1:35 am

The Richest Villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked - The Top Earner's Worth $200 Million!!

Continue Here »

The Richest Villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked - The Top Earner's Worth $200 Million!!

Any fan of superhero movies knows that a potential blockbuster is only as good as the villain that their favorite heroes face off against in it.

Thankfully, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s never a problem! The iconic franchise has amassed an incredible lineup of heroes and an equally popular crew of supervillains who are always trying to ruin the day.

Of course, part of what makes the MCU so great is the multitude of morally gray characters. Take Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, for example. He’s a villain who is beloved to many for his enduring heart of gold. On the flip side, Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch embraced her dark side, becoming the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The other thing that makes Marvel’s villains so great is that we often get some mega-stars in the role. Hollywood icons and talented newcomers alike have suited up as evildoers.

With such a talented group, you might be wondering who has amassed the largest approximate net worth over the years? We did some digging and put together a ranking from lowest to highest, and the top earner beats the competition with a worth of around $200 million!

Head inside to see who comes out on top and how they compare to the richest member of the Avengers!

Scroll through a slideshow to see a ranking of the villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe based on their net worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alfred Molina, Cate Blanchett, Christian Bale, Christopher Eccleston, Chukwudi Iwuji, Corey Stoll, Daniel Bruhl, EG, Elizabeth Olsen, evergreen, Extended, Frank Grillo, Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving, Jake Gyllenhaal, James Spader, Jamie Foxx, Jeff Bridges, Jonathan Majors, Josh Brolin, Jude Law, Kurt Russell, Lee Pace, Mads Mikkelsen, Marvel, Michael B Jordan, Michael Keaton, Mickey Rourke, Movies, Net Worth, Ray Winstone, Rhys Ifans, Richard Madden, Robert Redford, Sam Rockwell, Slideshow, Tenoch Huerta, Tim Roth, Tom Hiddleston, Tony Leung, Willem Dafoe

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr