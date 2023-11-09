Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Pretty in Pink for Photo Shoot in Brooklyn

Sarah Jessica Parker is brightening up the park!

The 58-year-old And Just Like That actress was all smiles while checking out her phone on set of new photo shoot on Tuesday afternoon (November 7) in Brooklyn, New York.

For the shoot, SJP wore a pink coat over a bright pink sweater paired with jeans and black heels with pink bows on them.

In between takes, SJP was seen reading a book and chatting with crew members.

Last month, SJP joined Justin Theroux, Diane Kruger, and tons of other stars at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Gall Fashion Gala.

