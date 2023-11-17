Paris Hilton Reveals Lavish Gifts Husband Carter Reum Gave Her on Second Anniversary

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating two years of wedded bliss!

The couple married in a three-day event back in 2021, which began with them tying the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony on November 11.

Last weekend, Paris and Carter celebrated their second anniversary and while attending the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday (Nov. 16), Paris revealed some of the lavish gifts her husband gave her for their anniversary.

Keep reading to find out more…

“He is just the most romantic man in the world, so he planned this whole day with all these gorgeous roses everywhere and all this Chanel,” Paris shared with ET. “Got me all my new favorite purses and jewelry and a beautiful diamond necklace.”

“He’s just the best,” Paris gushed. “I feel so lucky.”

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Phoenix Barron.

In another recent interview, Paris shared what being a mom has taught her so far.