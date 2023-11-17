Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Taylor Zakhar Perez is reacting to his The Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi‘s comments in which he criticized the popular Netflix franchise.

Both of the actors were in attendance at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday (November 16) at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

Jacob was one of the event’s honorees and he made the Kissing Booth comments in his GQ article.

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape,” Jacob said.

So, how did Taylor feel about those comments?

“I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience,” Taylor told Variety at the event.

“It’s a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that,” Taylor continued. “I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good.”

Jacob also talked to Variety at the event and said he hasn’t talked to his Kissing Booth co-stars after making the comments.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everybody in it,” Jacob said.

