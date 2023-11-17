Kaley Cuoco & Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Pick Up Flowers During Outing in L.A.

Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2023 at 5:45 pm

Kaley Cuoco is stepping out to grab bouquets of flowers.

The 37-year-old Big Bang Theory actress and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey headed back to their car after picking a few bouquets of flowers from a local flower shop on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Kaley went comfy in a black top with white sweatpants while the 41-year-old Emmy-winning actor wore a a maroon sweatshirt and navy sweatpants.

In an interview from earlier this year, Kaley revealed if she and Tom – who are already parents to six-month-old daughter Matildaplan on having more kids.

Kaley and David Oyelowo will soon be playing a married couple in Prime Video’s new movie Role Play, which will be released on January 12, 2024. Watch the action-packed trailer here!
