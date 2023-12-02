Ashton Kutcher Shows Off His Soccer Skills In Custom Jersey During Practice

Ashton Kutcher is showing off his athleticism on the soccer field.

The 45-year-old actor was spotted playing a pickup soccer game with some other dads while attending his son’s practice on Saturday (December 2) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

He looked sporty in a pair of gray shorts and a sky blue beanie, which matched his blue and white custom jersey with his last name and the number 10 emblazoned across the back.

Ashton even flashed a bit of skin while pulling his shirt up to wipe his face in the middle of the game. It looks like he had a great time!

The celeb often attends practices with his wife Mila Kunis, who was not in attendance today. We got photos of them together soaking up the sun at a practice back in October.

If you missed it, earlier this year Ashton and Mila made a surprising move with their home.

