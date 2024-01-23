Top Stories
Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris &amp; Life After Public Breakup

Ali Krieger Addresses Her Divorce From Ashlyn Harris & Life After Public Breakup

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Oscar Nominations 2024 - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tristan Thompson Violates NBA's Anti-Drug Program, Suspended for 25 Games After Testing Positive for 2 Substances

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 5:13 pm

Kim Kardashian & Nicola Peltz Display Their Personal Purse Collections for Balenciaga Closet Campaign

Kim Kardashian & Nicola Peltz Display Their Personal Purse Collections for Balenciaga Closet Campaign

Kim Kardashian and Nicola Peltz are featured in the new Balenciaga Closet Campaign, which features celebs showing off their personal purse collections.

The brand notes that the campaign features stars as they “occupy multiple museum-like closets—spaces designed to exhibit an archive of the owner’s coveted personal objects. The campaign also includes Balenciaga signature bags, Le Cagole and the Hourglass.”

Also featured are model Paloma Elsesser, style influencer Devon Lee Carlson, costume designer and stylist Patricia Field, and actress Roh Yoon Seo. The campaign was photographed and directed by the duo Inez & Vinoodh and it celebrates the return of the iconic Balenciaga Le City Bag, first launched in 2000.

In her campaign video, Kim tries to guess how many bags are in her collection and she estimates 130. There are actually 129!

Keep reading to find out more…

Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 01
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 02
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 03
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 04
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 05
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 06
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 07
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 08
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 09
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 10
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 11
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 12
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 13
balenciaga closet kim kardashian nicola peltz 14

Photos: Inez & Vinoodh
Posted to: Devon Lee Carlson, Fashion, Kim Kardashian, Nicola Peltz, Paloma Elsesser, Patricia Field, Roh Yoon Seo