Kim Kardashian & Nicola Peltz Display Their Personal Purse Collections for Balenciaga Closet Campaign

Kim Kardashian and Nicola Peltz are featured in the new Balenciaga Closet Campaign, which features celebs showing off their personal purse collections.

The brand notes that the campaign features stars as they “occupy multiple museum-like closets—spaces designed to exhibit an archive of the owner’s coveted personal objects. The campaign also includes Balenciaga signature bags, Le Cagole and the Hourglass.”

Also featured are model Paloma Elsesser, style influencer Devon Lee Carlson, costume designer and stylist Patricia Field, and actress Roh Yoon Seo. The campaign was photographed and directed by the duo Inez & Vinoodh and it celebrates the return of the iconic Balenciaga Le City Bag, first launched in 2000.

In her campaign video, Kim tries to guess how many bags are in her collection and she estimates 130. There are actually 129!

Keep reading to find out more…

Watch the video below!