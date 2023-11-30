Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 2:13 pm

Sofia Vergara Becomes a Drug Boss in Netflix's 'Griselda' Trailer - Watch Now!

Netflix has debuted the full-length trailer for Sofia Vergara‘s new limited series!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress stars as Colombian drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco in the upcoming limited series Griselda, which will be available for streaming in early 2024.

Here’s the official logline: Griselda is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.”

“A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Godmother.’”

The limited series also stars Karol G, Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, and José Zúñiga.

We also have an update on Sofia‘s love life following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Griselda will hit Netflix on January 25, 2024.
Photos: Netflix
