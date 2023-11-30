The Richest 'Ugly Betty' Cast Members, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth (America Ferrara Surprisingly Isn't #1!)

It has been over 13 years since the series finale of Ugly Betty aired on ABC and now you can rewatch the entire show on Netflix!

The streaming service recently added all four seasons of the beloved series, starring America Ferrera. All of her new fans from Barbie will get the chance to check out her star-making role, for which she won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

The series ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2010 and it was based on the Colombian telenovela series Yo soy Betty, la fea.

Ugly Betty follows an aspiring writer who works her way up the ladder at a fashion magazine, despite her quirky wardrobe choices and doubting coworkers.

