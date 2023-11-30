Jessica Simpson Sparkles in Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Footwear News Achievement Awards 2023

Jessica Simpson is making a glamorous red carpet appearance!

The 43-year-old singer and fashion mogul posed for photos while arriving at Footwear News’ 2023 Achievement Awards on Wednesday night (November 29) held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Jessica sparkled in a diamond-covered sheer dress as she attended the event with mom Tina Simpson.

During the event, Jessica was honored with the Icon Award for creating “one of fashion’s longest-running success stories” – her billion-dollar fashion brand which spans 51 categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, makeup, and more.

“I am honored that my spirit has connected with people who need it in ways that are obvious and ways that are more subliminal,” Jessica shared in a statement with People. “The fact that Footwear News is bestowing that title on this gal from Texas helps to illuminate the path ahead.”

Earlier this month, Jessica celebrated a major milestone in her sobriety journey.

