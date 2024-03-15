Kim Kardashian Heads Out After Attending Ex Kanye West's 'Vultures 2' Listening Party in L.A.

Kim Kardashian is stepping out once again to support her ex-husband Kanye West.

The 43-year-old reality star and American Horror Story actress made her way through the parking lot after attending the 46-year-old rapper’s Vultures 2 album listening party on Thursday night (March 14) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the listening party, Kim wore a long, black coat over a white crop top and black leather pants.

Kim and Kanye‘s eldest daughter North West, 10, once again joined her dad up on stage during the listening party as their song “Talking / Once Again” played.

Earlier in the week, Kim attended Kanye‘s album listening party in San Francisco where she was photographed standing next to his wife Bianca Censori.

If you missed it, Kim was spotted out attending a few Oscars after-parties with her rumored new boyfriend!