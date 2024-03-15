Chris Pine Makes Directorial Debut with New Movie 'Poolman' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

Chris Pine is making his directorial debut!

The 43-year-old actor stars in and directs the new comedy movie Poolman, which he also co-wrote with Ian Gotler.

Here’s the synopsis: “Poolman tells the story of Darren Barrenman (Pine), a native Los Angeleno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live.”

Keep reading to find out more…“When he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, Darren enlists the help of his friends to take on a corrupt politician and a greedy land developer. His investigation reveals a hidden truth about his beloved city and himself.”

The movie also stars Annette Being, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh, DeWanda Wise, Stephen Tobolowsky, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz, and Ray Wise.

Poolman hits theaters on May 10.