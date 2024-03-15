Top Stories
Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 9:18 am

Chris Pine Makes Directorial Debut with New Movie 'Poolman' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

Chris Pine Makes Directorial Debut with New Movie 'Poolman' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

Chris Pine is making his directorial debut!

The 43-year-old actor stars in and directs the new comedy movie Poolman, which he also co-wrote with Ian Gotler.

Here’s the synopsis: “Poolman tells the story of Darren Barrenman (Pine), a native Los Angeleno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live.”

Keep reading to find out more…“When he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, Darren enlists the help of his friends to take on a corrupt politician and a greedy land developer. His investigation reveals a hidden truth about his beloved city and himself.”

The movie also stars Annette Being, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh, DeWanda Wise, Stephen Tobolowsky, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz, and Ray Wise.

Did you see that a famous actor recently spoke out about losing a highly-coveted role to Chris?

Poolman hits theaters on May 10.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Vertical
Posted to: Chris Pine, Movies, Poolman, Trailer