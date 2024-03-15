Bryan Greenberg Joins 'Suits: LA' Spinoff Series at NBC

Bryan Greenberg is the latest star to join the cast of the Suits spinoff series!

On Thursday (March 14), NBC confirmed that the 45-year-old One Tree Hill alum has been cast in the upcoming Suits: L.A. pilot from Aaron Korsch, the creator and writer of the original series.

Bryan joins previously announced cast members Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Troy Winbush, and Alice Lee.

Keep reading to find out more…Bryan will play attorney Rick Dodsen, “the protégé of Ted Black (Amell) at a Los Angeles’ Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, the legal eagle is hoping to swoop in ahead Erica Rollins (Davis), a savvy and strong-willed rising star who also works within the firm’s entertainment division,” according to E! News.

After his casting was announced, Bryan took to Instagram to celebrate, writing, “Suiting up! 👔🎬 #NextChapter”

Production for the pilot is expected to start later this month in Vancouver.

Find out more about Suits: L.A. here!