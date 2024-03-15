Halle Bailey's Son Halo Makes Cameo In Her New Music Video for 'In My Hands' - Watch Now!

Halle Bailey just dropped her brand new song “In Your Hands,” along with the accompanying music video!

The 23-year-old entertainer’s latest solo single comes seven months after her debut “Angel.”



At the end of the new “In Your Hands” music video, Halle is joined by a special guest – her three month old son Halo!

Check out the video and more inside…

While it may seem this is Halo‘s music video debut, it’s actually not. The week before, Halle‘s boyfriend and Halo‘s father DDG dropped his “Shoot Up Your Block” music video, where the newborn was featured throughout.

Check out both music videos below…

Earlier this week, Halle stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party alongside several other pop stars!

The week before, Halle opened up about keeping her pregnancy a secret while accepting an award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.