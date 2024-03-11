Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello & More Pop Stars Stun at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party - See the Pics!

So many leading women in music hit the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

After the 2024 Academy Awards came to a close, the party really kicked into high gear, and the guestlist was seriously star-studded.

Artist such as Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Kylie Minogue and more represented on the red carpet. We pulled together photos of 14 popular musical acts. That way you can easily see who was there and what they wore.

Kylie Minogue FYI: Kylie is wearing Gianvito Rossi heels.

Demi Lovato FYI: Demi is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Rose FYI: Rose is wearing Saint Laurent.

Danielle, Este and Alana Haim of HAIM

Maggie Rogers

Chloe Bailey FYI: Chloe is wearing Robert Wun SS23 Couture.

Halle Bailey FYI: Halle is wearing Off-White FW23 RTW.

Ice Spice FYI: Ice Spice is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Lizzo FYI: Lizzo is wearing Piferi heels.

Camila Cabello FYI: Camila is wearing Smiling Rocks jewelry.

Victoria Monet FYI: Victoria is wearing Harris Reed FW24 RTW.

Cardi B FYI: Cardi is wearing Atelier Versace SS03 Couture.

Saweetie FYI: Saweetie is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Renee Rapp

