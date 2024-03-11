Top Stories
Mon, 11 March 2024 at 3:27 am

Flavor Flav Gifts Custom Clock Necklace to Billie Eilish at Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Exclusive Video)

Flavor Flav Gifts Custom Clock Necklace to Billie Eilish at Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Exclusive Video)

Billie Eilish got the best surprise at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party thanks to Flavor Flav!

The two-time Oscar winner was gifted with a custom clock necklace while attending the after party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Flav had his clock-maker Rock’N Stones make a custom necklace for Billie that was themed around the movie Barbie. She won an Oscar that evening for writing the song “What Was I Made For?” for the film.

Head inside to see Billie’s incredible reaction to the gift…

Flav even dressed in pink to show his support for Barbie, clearly one of his favorite movies of the year.

Not many stars have received custom clocks from Flav, but Taylor Swift recently got one as well. You’ve gotta see Billie‘s reaction to receiving the gift. Watch an exclusive video below!

@justjared Flavor Flav gifted a custom clock necklace to Billie Eilish at the Oscars after party following her history-making win to become the youngest two-time winner of all time! More on JustJared.com. #BillieEilish #FlavorFlav ♬ original sound – Just Jared

Photos: Getty
