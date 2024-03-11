Sydney Sweeney Wears Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars Gown 20 Years Later, Debuts Much Shorter Haircut at Vanity Fair Party

Sydney Sweeney referenced a classic piece of Oscars history that’s exactly two decades old while attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (March 10).

The 26-year-old actress walked the red carpet at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts wearing a classically cut white gown first worn by Angelina Jolie to the 2004 ceremony!

Keep reading to find out more…

She also used the party as an opportunity to debut a dramatically shorter haircut. Sydney took off several inches of length and is now rocking a bob that barely grazes her shoulders. We think that she looks fabulous.

Sydney‘s Anyone But You costar Glen Powell was also on the guestlist for the party, and we’ve got pics of him in the gallery! In fact, we’ve also got photos of everyone else who has attended the Oscars afterparties tonight.

Did you see that Sydney recently revealed if she’d be returning to the Met Gala this year!?

FYI: Sydney is wearing Piferi heels with her Marc Bouwer gown. You can snag a pair of her shoes here.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in the gallery…

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

