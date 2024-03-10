Sydney Sweeney Addresses Whether She'll Attend Met Gala 2024

Sydney Sweeney is talking about the Met Gala!

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress opened up about her sense of style, as well has her taste in fashion in an interview with People.

“I honestly just vibe with whatever event’s going on. It’s always a little bit different. That’s the fun thing about all of this, it’s like playing dress-up. It’s boring to do the same thing over and over again,” she said.

As for whether or not she’s going to the 2024 Met Gala, she teased: “Maybe, maybe not. I might be working. We’re trying to figure it out, so we’ll see.”

