Maluma & Girlfriend Susana Gomez Welcome Their First Child: Find Out the Name & Sex of the Baby!

Maluma is officially a daddy!

The 30-year-old Colombian superstar and 31-year-old architect girlfriend Susana Gomez have just welcomed their first child.

Maluma shared the happy news on social media on Sunday (March 10).

And the couple welcomed…a baby girl named Paris!

“El 9 de marzo a las 8:23 A.M. nació el amor de nuestras vidas Paris Londoño Gómez. Gracias a todos por sus mensajes de felicitación y por sus buenos deseos. Susana.. Amor: Gracias por cumplirme el sueño más grande de ser Padre, jamás olvidaré ese momento. Las amo 💘,” he wrote.

Translated into English: “On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment. I love them 💘”

Maluma also revealed the happy news that the couple was expecting in a music video.

The romance rumors first began between the two in 2020 after they were photographed holding hands, confirming their relationship later that year when Maluma shared a photo of the two kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

Congratulations to the happy family!

