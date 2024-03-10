Doja Cat Deactivates Her Instagram Account, Reveals Reason Why

Doja Cat has departed Instagram.

The 28-year-old “Paint the Town Red” rapper has had a complicated relationship with her fans and social media recently. She lost almost 200,000 Instagram followers in July 2023 after criticizing fans who referred to themselves as “kittenz.”

On Saturday (March 9), Doja took to Instagram to address how social media has impacted her mental health as of late, shortly before deactivating her account.

“Hey I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore,” she wrote, per Complex. “You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel like this is getting to be too much. The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have f—ed up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

If you didn’t know, Doja‘s Instagram page counted more than 24 million followers prior to its deletion.

Back in December, Doja Cat spoke out about the narrative about her relationship with fans.