Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, Rosalind Chao & More Attend '3 Body Problem' SXSW Premiere

The stars of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem are celebrating the series’ premiere at South By Southwest film festival!

Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, and Alex Sharp were among the actors in attendance at the event held on Friday (March 8) in Austin, Texas.

The show comes from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who collaborated with Alexander Woo on the project.

Here’s the official synopsis for 3 Body Problem: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The series premieres on Netflix on March 21. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the 3 Body Problem premiere at SXSW…