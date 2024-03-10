Oscars 2024 Presenters & Performers List Released!
The 2024 Academy Awards are kicking off in just a few hours and a lot of A-list stars and celebrities are expected to take the stage throughout the evening.
One star to expect: Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting again this year!
Other stars include past winners, including last year’s Best Actor and Best Actress victors, stars of exciting upcoming movies like Wicked, and more.
We’ve gathered the list of Oscars performers and presenters here for you to see as you watch! Just Jared will be live updating throughout the entirety of the Oscars, so be sure to watch with us.
Keep reading to see who is presenting at the Oscars and which stars will be performing as well…
2024 Oscars Presenters List
Mahershala Ali
Emily Blunt
Bad Bunny
Nicolas Cage
Jamie Lee Curtis
Cynthia Erivo
America Ferrera
Sally Field
Brendan Fraser
Ryan Gosling
Ariana Grande
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Michael Keaton
Regina King
Ben Kingsley
Jessica Lange
Jennifer Lawrence
Melissa McCarthy
Matthew McConaughey
Kate McKinnon
Rita Moreno
John Mulaney
Lupita Nyong’o
Catherine O’Hara
Al Pacino
Michelle Pfeiffer
Ke Huy Quan
Issa Rae
Tim Robbins
Octavia Spencer
Steven Spielberg
Mary Steenburgen
Anya Taylor-Joy
Charlize Theron
Christoph Waltz
Forest Whitaker
Michelle Yeoh
Ramy Youssef
Zendaya
2024 Oscars Songs & Performers:
Becky G to perform the nominated song “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren.
Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson to perform the nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Jon Batiste to perform the nominated song “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson.
Scott George and the Osage Singers to perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Music and Lyric by Scott George.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell to perform “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.
If you need a refresher on the nominees, head here to see the full list.