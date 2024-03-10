Oscars 2024 Presenters & Performers List Released!

The 2024 Academy Awards are kicking off in just a few hours and a lot of A-list stars and celebrities are expected to take the stage throughout the evening.

One star to expect: Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting again this year!

Other stars include past winners, including last year’s Best Actor and Best Actress victors, stars of exciting upcoming movies like Wicked, and more.

We’ve gathered the list of Oscars performers and presenters here for you to see as you watch! Just Jared will be live updating throughout the entirety of the Oscars, so be sure to watch with us.

Keep reading to see who is presenting at the Oscars and which stars will be performing as well…

2024 Oscars Presenters List

Mahershala Ali

Emily Blunt

Bad Bunny

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Cynthia Erivo

America Ferrera

Sally Field

Brendan Fraser

Ryan Gosling

Ariana Grande

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Keaton

Regina King

Ben Kingsley

Jessica Lange

Jennifer Lawrence

Melissa McCarthy

Matthew McConaughey

Kate McKinnon

Rita Moreno

John Mulaney

Lupita Nyong’o

Catherine O’Hara

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Issa Rae

Tim Robbins

Octavia Spencer

Steven Spielberg

Mary Steenburgen

Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron

Christoph Waltz

Forest Whitaker

Michelle Yeoh

Ramy Youssef

Zendaya

2024 Oscars Songs & Performers:

Becky G to perform the nominated song “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson to perform the nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Jon Batiste to perform the nominated song “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson.

Scott George and the Osage Singers to perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Music and Lyric by Scott George.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell to perform “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

If you need a refresher on the nominees, head here to see the full list.