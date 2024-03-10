'Kung Fu Panda 4' Debuts at No. 1 at Box Office - Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed!

There’s no love lost for Kung Fu Panda!

The fourth installment in Jack Black‘s beloved franchise rocketed to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, via THR.

Kung Fu Panda 4 opened to $58.3 million domestically, far surpassing expectations, resulting in a near-series best. The only other Kung Fu Panda movie to open higher was the first one in 2008, with $62 million, not adjusted for inflation.

The film’s reception is also strong: it’s got an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a A- CinemaScore from audiences.

In the movie, Po the Dragon Warrior faces a new challenge when destiny calls him to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Lacking spiritual leadership knowledge, he must quickly train a new Dragon Warrior. Meanwhile, a wicked sorceress, Chameleon, seeks Po’s Staff of Wisdom to resurrect defeated villains. Po teams up with a crafty fox thief, Zhen, forming an unlikely duo to protect their home from Chameleon’s threat and discovering heroes in unexpected places. See which voice cast members returned and which ones joined the franchise!

