Did Ariana Grande Accuse Ex Dalton Gomez of Cheating? 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics Seemingly Reveal New Details About Their Breakup

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities Skipping Oscars 2024: Everyone Expected to Miss the Academy Awards!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 2:48 pm

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Debuts at No. 1 at Box Office - Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed!

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Debuts at No. 1 at Box Office - Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed!

There’s no love lost for Kung Fu Panda!

The fourth installment in Jack Black‘s beloved franchise rocketed to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, via THR.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kung Fu Panda 4 opened to $58.3 million domestically, far surpassing expectations, resulting in a near-series best. The only other Kung Fu Panda movie to open higher was the first one in 2008, with $62 million, not adjusted for inflation.

The film’s reception is also strong: it’s got an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a A- CinemaScore from audiences.

In the movie, Po the Dragon Warrior faces a new challenge when destiny calls him to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Lacking spiritual leadership knowledge, he must quickly train a new Dragon Warrior. Meanwhile, a wicked sorceress, Chameleon, seeks Po’s Staff of Wisdom to resurrect defeated villains. Po teams up with a crafty fox thief, Zhen, forming an unlikely duo to protect their home from Chameleon’s threat and discovering heroes in unexpected places. See which voice cast members returned and which ones joined the franchise!

Find out if you need to stick around for an end credits scene!
