'Kung Fu Panda 4' Cast - 4 Stars Confirmed to Return, 7 Stars Will Not Return & 5 Actors Join the Cast

Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters THIS Friday (March 8)!

This will mark the first Kung Fu Panda movie in almost a decade, and there will be some new and returning characters for fans that love the franchise.

In the upcoming movie, Po, the Dragon Warrior, faces a new challenge when destiny calls him to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Lacking spiritual leadership knowledge, he must quickly train a new Dragon Warrior. Meanwhile, a wicked sorceress, Chameleon, seeks Po’s Staff of Wisdom to resurrect defeated villains. Po teams up with a crafty fox thief, Zhen, forming an unlikely duo to protect their home from Chameleon’s threat and discovering heroes in unexpected places.

Ahead of the movie’s release, we are taking a look at all of the stars who are reprising their voice roles, who is joining and who will not be back.

Keep reading to find out about all of the cast changes for Kung Fu Panda 4…