Landon Barker Reveals Tourette Syndrome Diagnosis

Landon Barker is opening up about his Tourette syndrome diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old musician and son Travis Barker took to TikTok reveal that he has a “very, very minor” case of the neurological disorder that causes a person to have involuntary physical or verbal tics.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve had it for as long as I can remember, like pre-school,” Landon recalled. “I remember exactly because the teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her because one of my ticks was [moves eyes around] that. It was, like, a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

Landon said that nowadays his tics have become less frequent and now he most commonly deals with head jerks and jaw movements.

“It really just acts up in nervous situations or nerve wracking environments for me,” Landon concluded. “But I thought I’d just share because why not?”

Landon has previously opened up about his mental health struggles.

Last month, Landon and Charli D’Amelio announced that they had broken up after more than a year and a half of dating.