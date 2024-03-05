Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 9:35 pm

Lindsay Lohan Gets Support From Sister Aliana & Brother Dakota Lohan at 'Irish Wish' Premiere

Lindsay Lohan Gets Support From Sister Aliana & Brother Dakota Lohan at 'Irish Wish' Premiere

Lindsay Lohan has the support for her family at the premiere of her new Netflix movie!

The 37-year-old actress was joined by sister Aliana, brother Dakota, and mom Dina Lohan at the premiere of Irish Wish on Tuesday evening (March 5) held at the Paris Theater in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Fellow cast members in attendance included Ayesha Curry, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, along with Ed Speleers, Jane Seymour, Matty McCabe, and Jacinta Mulcahy.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s a synopsis: When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Dakota also has a role in the movie and in a recent interview, Lindsay revealed what it was like working with her brother.

Irish Wish, which also stars Alexander Vlahos, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on March 15 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Ayesha is a wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Lindsay Lohan and the others at the premiere…
