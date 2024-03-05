Outlander's Tobias Menzies Confirms Whether He'll Return For 8th & Final Season

Tobias Menzies is revealing if he’ll really be returning for the upcoming final season of Outlander.

The 49-year-old actor actually played two characters on the hit show, Frank Randall and his ancestor Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall.

Tobias starred as a main cast member, portraying both characters, throughout the first four seasons of the show.

The actor recently confirmed his involvement or lack thereof in the show’s upcoming eighth season.

“What am I allowed to say?” he teased to TVLine, before confirming, “It would be great. [But] no, you will not see me.”

This may not come as a shock to Outlander fans, as both have Tobias‘ characters have been dead since season three (Black Jack) and four (Frank), and he has not appeared on the show since the middle of season four.

However… In the ninth book of the series, Black Jack does make an appearance, plus there are always flashbacks, dreams and visions. It seems as though it won’t happen though, based on what Tobias has said.

