Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Makes Red Carpet Debut with Girlfriend Olivia Monjardin at Dad Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' Premiere

Rocco Ritchie is going public with his relationship!

The 23-year-old son of Madonna and director Guy Ritchie made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Olivia Monjardin at the premiere of The Gentlemen on Tuesday (March 5) at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England.

Rocco attended the event to support his father, who created and directed the series, inspired by his 2019 movie of the same name.

The new couple has been together since at least October 2023, when they were spotted together in London for the first time.

