Cameron Diaz Books Another Movie Role Amid Return to Acting, Will Star Opposite Keanu Reeves

Cameron Diaz has booked another major movie role amid her return to acting!

The 51-year-old actress hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2014′s Annie, but she will appear in Netflix’s Back in Action later this year, once again alongside Jamie Foxx. They were spotted back on set together just last month.

Now, Cameron is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in the dark comedy Outcome, which Jonah Hill is writing, directing, and also starring in.

Deadline reports that Outcome “follows Reef (Reeves), a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip.”

Apple Original Films is producing the film.