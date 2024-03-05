Michelle Yeoh Reacts to 'The Brothers Sun' Cancellation After 1 Season on Netflix

Michelle Yeoh is reacting to the cancellation of her Netflix series The Brothers Sun.

The 61-year-old actress starred as Eileen in the series, which centered on “when the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.”

Just last week, two months after the Netflix-branded “must watch series” premiered, the show was canceled after one season.

Now, Michelle is speaking out about the show coming to an end so soon.

“Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… however, I am so very proud of My Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. ♥️✨ heads held high,” Michelle wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (March 5).

Michelle‘s on-screen sons, Justin Chien and Sam Song Li, also took to social media to react to the news. See what the said below…

“Goodbyes are never easy. But The Brothers Sun will always hold a special place near and dear to my heart. Although it was short-lived, I certainly felt the impact of this incredible series. And this is only possible because of the fans that watched our show, shared our show with their friends and family, and responded to it with so much love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you ❤️ And to the family I made along the way, to all of The Brothers Sun Cast and Crew. I am so, so proud of what we have accomplished together. Thank you for taking a chance on all of us, and thank you for your guidance and overwhelming support. I am eternally grateful for this life changing experience. Thank you. ✌️- Bruceleg aka NASDBOY,” Sam wrote on his Instagram.

If you didn’t know, this is also the second series that Michelle starred in that was canceled in 2024 after just one season. Disney+ axed American Born Chinese in January.