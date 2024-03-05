RuPaul Talks Open Marriage with Husband Georges LeBar, Says He Doesn't Believe in Monogamy with Men

RuPaul has been in a relationship with Australian painter and artist Georges LeBar since 1994, but they aren’t a monogamous couple.

The 63-year-old Drag Race host is opening up about having an open marriage and why he practices non-monogamy.

“It’s just realistic,” he told The New Yorker. “There’s no such thing as monogamy with men.”

Despite having an open marriage, RuPaul said he doesn’t step outside of his relationship that often. He added, “I meet new people, but like, socially, do I go out to dinner with people, or meet someone and say, ‘Hey, let’s go on a hike’? Very rarely.”

RuPaul added that there’s no longer “a circle of people that I can sort of rely on” for intimacy.

RuPaul noted that his fame has prevented him from having the type of fun that he would in the past.

“You know, at a night club or at a disco dance place, people are on their phones,” he said. “How am I going to be spiritual and in the moment, sweating, and take my shirt off, where there are people filming?”

RuPaul and Georges got married in 2017 after 23 years together.