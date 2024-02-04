Top Stories
Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Ayo Edebiri References 2020 Podcast Comments About Jennifer Lopez in 'SNL' Sketch

Dove Cameron & Maneskin's Damiano David Kiss, Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 3:01 pm

Jamie Foxx & Cameron Diaz Return to Set for 'Back in Action,' Nearly a Year After His Medical Event

Jamie Foxx & Cameron Diaz Return to Set for 'Back in Action,' Nearly a Year After His Medical Event

Jamie Foxx puts his arm around Cameron Diaz as they walk together on the set of Back in Action on Sunday (February 4) in Atlanta, Ga.

They were joined on set that day for more filming by Glenn Close, their co-star.

Back in April 2023, Jamie suffered from a medical event that caused production to halt on the Netflix film. Not much has been publicly shared about what happened to Jamie, but he did release a video in July 2023 debunking numerous rumors about what happened to him.

In addition to rumors about Jamie‘s health, there were also lots of rumors concerning Cameron as well. She addressed those rumors last year.

Netflix confirmed Back in Action will premiere on the streaming service in 2024. They did not reveal a specific release date at this time.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of the cast back on set…
Photos: Backgrid
