Jamie Foxx & Cameron Diaz Return to Set for 'Back in Action,' Nearly a Year After His Medical Event

Jamie Foxx puts his arm around Cameron Diaz as they walk together on the set of Back in Action on Sunday (February 4) in Atlanta, Ga.

They were joined on set that day for more filming by Glenn Close, their co-star.

Back in April 2023, Jamie suffered from a medical event that caused production to halt on the Netflix film. Not much has been publicly shared about what happened to Jamie, but he did release a video in July 2023 debunking numerous rumors about what happened to him.

In addition to rumors about Jamie‘s health, there were also lots of rumors concerning Cameron as well. She addressed those rumors last year.

Netflix confirmed Back in Action will premiere on the streaming service in 2024. They did not reveal a specific release date at this time.

