Netflix's Movie Slate for 2024 Revealed, Teased in New Video - Watch Now!

Netflix is teasing their TV show and movie slate with a teaser video, and we're highlighting some of the movies featured!

The video features clips from various movies, and other original films have been given release dates that were just revealed!

Some of the films teased in the video include Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz‘s Back in Action, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part Two the Scargiver, Eddie Murphy‘s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (out on July 3),

ORION AND THE DARK (Feb 2)

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid –– shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, even falling off a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grow closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown –– to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

DIRECTOR: Sean Charmatz

WRITER: Charlie Kaufman

VOICE CAST: Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks, Natasia Demetriou, Golda Rosheuvel, Nat Faxon, Aparna Nancherla, Ike Barinholtz, Carla Gugino, Matt Dellapina, Nick Kishiyama, Mia Akemi Brown, Shannon Chan-Kent, Jack Fisher, Werner Herzog

LOVER, STALKER, KILLER (February 9)

Documentary. Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk. Using interviews with those involved – including the law enforcement officers who cracked the case – alongside vivid reenactments that bring viewers into the tension and paranoia of Dave’s four year nightmare, this feature documentary from Curious Films (Running with the Devil) and director Sam Hobkinson (Fear City: New York vs The Mafia), deftly assembles the pieces of a mind-bending true tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder in America’s heartland.

DIRECTOR: Sam Hobkinson

PRODUCER: Sophie Clayton-Payne

PLAYERS (February 14)

New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Also starring Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle, PLAYERS is directed by Trish Sie from a screenplay by Whit Anderson and produced by Ross M. Dinerstein, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Ryan Christians.

DIRECTOR: Trish Sie

WRITER: Whit Anderson

CAST: Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, Marin Hinkle and Tom Ellis

EINSTEIN AND THE BOMB (February 16)

It’s 1933 and Albert Einstein the most famous scientist in the world is on the run. In fear of his life, he has no choice but to abandon his German homeland, as Hitler seizes power and begins the systematic persecution of the Jewish population.

Einstein must find somewhere to hide from the very real threat of Nazi assassins. But where does a global celebrity disappear from view? The answer leads to a wooden hut in a field in Norfolk and the little known story of Einstein’s English hideaway. A time and place that will be a turning point in his life, between Europe and the US, between pacifism and aggression and a moment that will ultimately define his relationship with the most powerful of all inventions – the atom bomb.

Using Einstein’s words only – his speeches, letters and interviews – to script his dialogue, this innovative docu-drama from BBC Studios (The Anthrax Attacks, the Emmy winning The Surgeon’s Cut) fuses dramatic sequences with archive footage of Einstein’s life as it unfolds across both world wars, the rise and fall of fascism, the advent of the atomic age. The result is a uniquely insightful and moving portrait of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century and beyond.

DIRECTOR: Anthony Philipson

WRITER: Philip Ralph

TYLER PERRY’S MEA CULPA (February 23)

When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot… and dangerous.

DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry

WRITER: Tyler Perry

CAST: Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee, Shannon Thornton

CODE 8 PART II (February 28)

In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant.

DIRECTOR: Jeff Chan

WRITER: Jeff Chan, Chris Paré

KEY CAST: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Alex Mallari Jr., Sirena Gulamgaus, Jean Yoon, Aaron Abrams

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Canada

SPACEMAN (March 1)

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

DIRECTOR: Johan Renck

WRITER: Colby Day

BASED ON THE BOOK: Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař

CAST: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, with Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano

DAMSEL (March 8)

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

DIRECTOR: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

WRITER: Dan Mazeau

CAST: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright

IRISH WISH (March 15)

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

DIRECTOR: Janeen Damian

WRITER: Kirsten Hansen

CAST: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jacinta Mulcahy, Jane Seymour

SHIRLEY (March 22)

SHIRLEY tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

DIRECTOR: John Ridley

WRITER: John Ridley

CAST: Regina King, Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King with André Holland and Terrence Howard

THE CASAGRANDES MOVIE (March 22)

After a surprise family trip to Mexico derails Ronnie Anne’s birthday plans, she is determined to prove that she’s old enough to do her own thing – even if it means confronting an ancient preteen demigod whose angst has apocalyptic potential!

DIRECTOR: Miguel Puga

WRITERS: Tony Gama-Lobo & Rebecca May, Lalo Alcaraz & Rosemary Contreras

CAST: Izabella Alvarez, Sumalee Montano, Paulina Chávez, Angélica Aragón, Sonia Manzano,

Kate del Castillo, Cristo Fernández

PRODUCED BY: Nickelodeon Animation Studios Inc.

THE BEAUTIFUL GAME (March 29)

The film follows a team of English homeless footballers, led by their coach Mal (Bill Nighy), who travel from London to Rome to compete in a global annual football tournament – The Homeless World Cup. At the last minute they decide to bring with them a talented striker VINNY (Micheal Ward), but he must confront his own issues and once-promising past, in order to help the team win the cup and move on with his own life. In Rome just as in life, everything’s to play for.

DIRECTED BY: Thea Sharrock (Me Before You, Wicked Little Letters)

WRITTEN BY: Frank Cottrell Boyce

CAST: Bill Nighy (Living, About Time), Micheal Ward (Empire of Light, The Book of Clarence), Susan Wokoma, Callum Scott Howells, Kit Young (Shadow and Bone, upcoming FX series, Alien), Sheyi Cole, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Robin Nazari, Aoi Okuyama, Cristina Rodlo, Tadashi Watanabe, Kazuhiro Muroyama and Valeria Golino

WOODY WOODPECKER GOES TO CAMP (April 12)

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he’s found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.

Based on the character “Woody Woodpecker” created by Walter Lantz.

DIRECTOR / EP: Jon Rosenbaum

SCREENPLAY BY: Cory Edwards, Jim Martin, and Stephen Mazur

STORY BY: Stephen Mazur and Cory Edwards

STUDIO: Universal 1440 Entertainment

CAST: Eric Bauza

REBEL MOON – PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER (April 19)

The pic continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

WRITERS: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of ‘Jimmy’. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Ray Fisher

UNFROSTED: THE POP-TART STORY (May 3)

Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, UNFROSTED stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

DIRECTOR: Jerry Seinfeld

WRITERS: Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Andy Robin & Barry Marder

CAST: Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, Fred Armisen

MOTHER OF THE BRIDE (May 9)

Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma’s heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.

DIRECTOR: Mark Waters

WRITER: Robin Bernheim

PRODUCER: Brad Krevoy

CAST: Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray

ALSO STARRING: Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, Dalip Sondhi.

THELMA THE UNICORN (May 17)

Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamourous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost. Thelma the Unicorn is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Lynn Wang (Unikitty!).

DIRECTORS: Jared Hess and Lynn Wang

PRODUCER: Pam Coats

WRITERS: Jared Hess & Jerusha Hess

BASED ON THE BOOKS BY: Aaron Blabey

MUSIC BY: John Powell

CAST: Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Maliaka Mitchell, Ally Dixon, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, Jon Heder

HIT MAN (June 7)

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Netflix got this one from last year’s TIFF.

DIRECTOR: Richard Linklater

WRITER: Richard Linklater & Glen Powell

*Based on the Texas Monthly Article by Skip Hollandsworth

CAST: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, Evan Holtzman



BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F (July 3)

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

DIRECTOR: Mark Molloy

BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY: Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie, Jr.

STORY BY: Will Beall

SCREENPLAY BY: Will Beall And Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten

KEY CAST: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon

THE UNION (August 16)

Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

DIRECTOR: Julian Farino

WRITERS: Joe Barton, David Guggenheim

CAST: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw,

Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley and J.K. Simmons

TRIGGER WARNING (Summer 2024)

A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

DIRECTOR: Mouly Surya

WRITER: John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross

CAST: Jessica Alba, Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso and Anthony Michael Hall, Kaiwi Lyman, Hari Dhillon

2024 FILMS WITHOUT RELEASE DATES

ATLAS

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

DIRECTOR: Brad Peyton

WRITERS: Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite

CAST: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory J. Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong

BACK IN ACTION

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

DIRECTOR: Seth Gordon

WRITERS: Seth Gordon and Brendan O’Brien

CAST: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson

BLAME THE GAME

A young man meets his new girlfriend’s friends for the first time at their regular game night, putting him under pressure to make a good impression. But then suddenly, her ex shows up as well.

DIRECTOR: Marco Petry

WRITERS: Claudius Pläging, Andrej Sorin

CAST: Anna Maria Mühe, Janina Uhse, Dennis Mojen, Edin Hasanovic, Axel Stein, Stephan Luca, Taneshia Abt, Maximilian Meyer-Bretschneider, Bernd Hölscher

CARRY-ON

Amblin’s first movie under their Amblin deal. A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

DIRECTOR: Jaume Collet-Serra

WRITERS: TJ Fixman, Michael Green

CAST: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, Dean Norris

A FAMILY AFFAIR

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

DIRECTOR: Richard LaGravenese

WRITER: Carrie Solomon

CAST: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates

GUT CHECK: THE SECRET SCIENCE OF EATING

Documentary. Eating literally makes us human. It gives our bodies nutrients, which they convert into energy, which moves our limbs and powers our minds. Along with sleeping and breathing, it’s the most important thing we do everyday. So then why isn’t eating simple like breathing and sleeping? Instead it’s a minefield of fear, myth, and expectation.

DIRECTOR: Anjali Nayar

HIS THREE DAUGHTERS

A tense, captivating, and touching portrait of family dynamics starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne as sisters who converge after their father’s health declines.

DIRECTOR: Azazel Jacobs

WRITER: Azazel Jacobs

CAST: Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon

INCOMING

Four freshmen (Mason Thames, Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed, and Raphael Alejandro) navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever party.

DIRECTOR: Dave Chernin, John Chernin

WRITER: Dave Chernin, John Chernin

cott MacArthur, Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, Ali Gallo, Loren Gray, Ramon Reed and Bardia Seiri

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. Netflix recently picked up this movie from Sundance for $17M as Deadline first told you.

DIRECTOR: Greg Jardin

WRITER: Greg Jardin

CAST: Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, David Thompson

JOY

Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first ‘test-tube- baby’, and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible. Told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realise their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them.

DIRECTOR: Ben Taylor

WRITER: Screenplay by Jack Thorne, story by Jack Thorne and Rachel Mason

CAST: Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, and Bill Nighy

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: UK

LONELY PLANET

A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.

DIRECTOR: Susannah Grant

WRITER: Susannah Grant

CAST: Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers

MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

DIRECTOR: Rusty Cundieff

WRITERS: Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman

CAST: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, Wesley French

OUR LITTLE SECRET

Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

DIRECTOR: Stephen Herek

WRITER: Hailey DeDominicis

CAST: Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan, Brian Unger

POWER

Documentary. Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.

DIRECTOR: Yance Ford

WRITERS: Yance Ford, Ian Olds

PRODUCERS: Sweta Vohra, Jess Devaney, Yance Ford, Netsanet Negussie

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Anya Rous, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Liz Garbus

REZ BALL

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage, face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. This is more than just a game; it’s a journey of resilience and unity, a true underdog story deeply rooted in Native American culture and spirit. Inspired by the celebrated novel ‘Canyon Dreams’ by Michael Powell and the groundbreaking New York Times articles that laid its foundation.

DIRECTOR: Sydney Freeland

WRITERS: Sydney Freeland & Sterlin Harjo

CAST: Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth, Cody Lightning, Ernest Tsosie and introducing Kauchani Bratt, along with newcomers Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Avery Hale, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Henry Wilson Jr, Jaren K. Robledo, Damian Henry Castellane, Kusem Goodwin, and Zoey Reyes

SAVING BIKINI BOTTOM: THE SANDY CHEEKS MOVIE

When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot.

DIRECTOR: Liza Johnson

TELEPLAY BY: Kaz and Tom Stern

STORY BY: Kaz

Based on the Series SpongeBob SquarePants Created by Stephen Hillenburg

ANIMATION SUPERVISOR: Piero Piluso

MUSIC BY: Moniker

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Karyn Rachtman

CAST: Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Matty Cardarople

SCOOP

An hour of television can change everything. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell star in this behind-the-scenes account of Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview, revealing the story of the women who secured the scoop of the decade.

DIRECTOR: Philip Martin

WRITER: Peter Moffatt & Geoff Bussetil

CAST: Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: UK

SIX TRIPLE EIGHT

Six Triple Eight tells the inspiring true story of the incredible and brave women of the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to be stationed overseas during World War II.

DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry

WRITER: Tyler Perry

CAST: Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay,

Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson,

Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Dean Norris, Sam

Waterston, Susan Sarandon, Oprah Winfrey

SPELLBOUND

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). A Netflix Film from Skydance Animation,Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess. Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson for Skydance Animation.

DIRECTOR: Vicky Jenson

WRITER: Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda

VOICE CAST: Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess.

THE DELIVERANCE

When Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mom, moves her mother and children into a new home, strange occurrences begin to happen, and child protective services suspects Ebony of child abuse. But when these occurrences reveal to be demonic, Ebony not only has to battle the system for her children, but she soon finds herself in a spiritual battle against a demon for her faith, her life, and for the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story.

DIRECTOR: Lee Daniels

CAST: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Isaiah Washington, With Omar Epps, Caleb Mclaughlin, And Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

THE IMAGINARY

Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.

DIRECTOR: Yoshiyuki Momose (Modest Heroes, Tomorrow’s Leaves)

PRODUCERS: Two-time Academy Award nominee Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The

Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There)

THE PIANO LESSON

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor.

DIRECTOR: Malcolm Washington

WRITERS: Virgil Williams, Malcolm Washington

BASED ON THE PLAY: ‘The Piano Lesson’ by August Wilson

CAST: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, Erykah Badu

THAT CHRISTMAS

Based on the charming trilogy of children’s books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys! This heartwarming comedy from Locksmith Animation marks Curtis’ first foray into animation, serving as the film’s writer and executive producer, and also the feature directorial debut of renowned animation veteran Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, How to Train Your Dragon films). Nicole P. Hearon (Moana, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (The Thick of It, Detectorists) are producers.

DIRECTOR: Simon Otto

WRITER: Richard Curtis, Peter Souter

COMPOSER: John Powell

TIME CUT

A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.

DIRECTOR: Hannah Macpherson

WRITERS: Michael Kennedy and Hannah Macpherson

STORY BY: Michael Kennedy

KEY CAST: Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks and Griffin Gluck. Also starring RachaelCrawford, Jordan Pettle, Megan Best, Samuel Braun, Sydney Sabiston, Kataem O’Connor

ULTRAMAN: RISING

When Tokyo is threatened by rising monster attacks, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, discovering that his greatest challenge isn’t fighting giant monsters- it’s raising one.

DIRECTOR: Shannon Tindle

CO-DIRECTOR: John Aoshima

WRITER: Shannon Tindle, Marc Haimes

CAST: Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, Julia Harriman

UGLIES

In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted.

DIRECTOR: McG

BASED ON THE BOOK: Uglies by Scott Westerfeld

SCREENWRITERS: Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Joey King, Jamie King, Scott Westerfeld, John Fox, Jenny Hinkey

CAST: Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis, Charmin Lee and Laverne Cox

UPRISING

Set in the Joseon era, during a tumultuous time in the aftermaths of war, Uprising takes viewers on a gripping journey through the lives of two childhood friends turned adversaries: a slave with remarkable martial prowess who struggles to break free from an unjust servitude and his master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family. The film is produced and co-written by Park Chan-wook of Decision to Leave and Old Boy.

DIRECTOR: Kim Sang-man

WRITER: Shin Chul, Park Chan-wook

CAST: Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rock, Jin Sun-kyu, Jung Sung-ill

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: South Korea

WHAT JENNIFER DID

Documentary. The police receive a 911 call from a young woman – her family’s home has been broken into and her parents have been shot. But midway through the call – her father groans, and survives. Told through interrogation room footage and by the detectives who uncovered the truth; this documentary pieces together, minute by minute, how a dutiful daughter’s account of her family’s kidnap falls apart.

DIRECTOR: Jenny Popplewell

WOMAN OF THE HOUR

The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game. Netflix picked this title up at last year’s TIFF.

DIRECTOR: Anna Kendrick

WRITTEN BY: Ian Mcdonald

CAST: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle