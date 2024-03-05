Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 5:11 pm

David Beckham & Jason Statham Support Pal Guy Ritchie at UK Premiere of Netflix Series 'The Gentlemen'

David Beckham & Jason Statham Support Pal Guy Ritchie at UK Premiere of Netflix Series 'The Gentlemen'

We’re just days away from the premiere of Guy Ritchie‘s new television series The Gentlemen and the stars stepped out for a UK red carpet premiere.

Guy received support from friends David Beckham and Jason Statham at the event on Tuesday night (March 5) at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England.

Also there to support Guy were his wife Jacqui Ainsley and son Rocco Ritchie.

Cast members in attendance included Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Harry Goodwins, Ray Winstone, and Max Beesley.

The Gentlemen is a spin-off of Guy‘s movie of the same name from 2019. All eight episodes will debut on Netflix on March 7. Watch the trailer for the series now!

Browse through the gallery for 60+ photos from the premiere…
