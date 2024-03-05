Garrison Brown Dead - Son of 'Sister Wives' Stars Dies at 25

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown, has tragically died at age 25.

The news was announced by Kody and Janelle in a joint statement on their individual Instagram accounts.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” Janelle wrote on her page.

TMZ reports that “it appears his death is a suicide” and that he “appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The series Sister Wives has been airing on TLC since 2010 and follows Kody and his polygamist family with four wives and 18 children. He has since been divorced from three of the wives, including Janelle.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to the Brown family during this difficult time.

We have sadly lost many celebrities and public figures in 2024 already.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please reach out for help. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.