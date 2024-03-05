Madonna Reflects on Health Scare, Reveals First Word She Said After 'Near-Death Experience'

Madonna is reflecting on the “near-death experience” she went through last year.

During the first show of her L.A. run on the Celebration Tour, Madonna talked to the crowd about the bacterial infection she suffered last year, leading to the delay of her tour.

“This show every night is not really so hard on me physically. It’s hard on me emotionally because I’m really telling you the story of my life. My heart is on my sleeve. I’ve fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones … but nothing can stop me,” Madonna told the crowd on Monday night (March 4) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Madonna revealed the first word that she said when she woke up from an induced coma after four days.

NO!

“I’m pretty sure that was God saying to me, ‘Do you want to come? Want to come up with me? No,’” Madonna said.

One of Madonna‘s doctors was at the show and she talked about her road to recovery after being hospitalized.

“I would call in every other day and ask [my doctor] why I didn’t have any energy, when was my energy going to come back? When was I going to feel like myself again? When can I go on tour again? All he would say is, ‘Go outside in the sun’ … It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult,” Madonna said. “It’s a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control, and that was my lesson… to let go.”

Madonna credits her kids for helping her get back to health.

“My children are what really helped me pull through because they worked so hard. I didn’t want to let them down, so I just set a date. And that date became reality,” she said.

Madonna is on tour through late April!