Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement &amp; More

Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin &amp; Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie &amp; Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 6:43 pm

China Anne McClain Talks Returning to 'Descendants' Franchise After Cameron Boyce's Death

China Anne McClain Talks Returning to 'Descendants' Franchise After Cameron Boyce's Death
  • China Anne McClain opens up about joining new Descendants movie without the late Cameron BoyceJust Jared Jr
  • Geri Halliwell showed support for husband Christian Horner amid scandal allegations – Celebitchy
  • Here’s why Love is Blind only uses gold cups – Popsugar
  • Meg Donnelly dropped her first new song in four years – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: China Anne McClain, Newsies