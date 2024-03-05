Tue, 05 March 2024 at 6:43 pm
China Anne McClain Talks Returning to 'Descendants' Franchise After Cameron Boyce's Death
- China Anne McClain opens up about joining new Descendants movie without the late Cameron Boyce – Just Jared Jr
- Geri Halliwell showed support for husband Christian Horner amid scandal allegations – Celebitchy
- Here’s why Love is Blind only uses gold cups – Popsugar
- Meg Donnelly dropped her first new song in four years – Just Jared Jr
