Tue, 05 March 2024 at 7:02 pm

Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Saoirse Ronan, & More Bring Glamour to Louis Vuitton Paris Show

Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Saoirse Ronan, & More Bring Glamour to Louis Vuitton Paris Show

There was plenty of star power in the front row at Louis Vuitton‘s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week this season!

Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, and Saoirse Ronan were among the celebs who stepped out for the event on Tuesday (March 5) in Paris, France.

More stars in attendance included Dune: Part Two actress Lea Seydoux, Cynthia Erivo, Jaden Smith, K-Pop star Lisa, Shay Mitchell, Lashana Lynch, and longtime couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, among others.

In his program note, creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere said, “This is a particular evening. A meaningful evening. Ten years ago, you came to my first show for Louis Vuitton. I remember the feeling of ‘beginning’, the immense joy I felt to be among you. This joy is still here. Ten years later, this evening is a new dawn.”

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended the show…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended the show…

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly at the Louis Vuitton show

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly

Emma Stone at the Louis Vuitton show

Emma Stone

Cynthia Erivo at the Louis Vuitton show

Cynthia Erivo

Kelly Rowland at the Louis Vuitton show

Kelly Rowland

Lea Seydoux at the Louis Vuitton show

Lea Seydoux

Cate Blanchett at the Louis Vuitton show

Cate Blanchett

Jaden Smith at the Louis Vuitton show

Jaden Smith

Holland Taylor at the Louis Vuitton show

Holland Taylor

Lisa at the Louis Vuitton show

Lisa

Sarah Paulson at the Louis Vuitton show

Sarah Paulson

Saoirse Ronan at the Louis Vuitton show

Saoirse Ronan

Hannah Einbinder at the Louis Vuitton show

Hannah Einbinder

Chloe Moretz at the Louis Vuitton show

Chloe Moretz

Liu Yifei at the Louis Vuitton show

Liu Yifei

Lashana Lynch at the Louis Vuitton show

Lashana Lynch

Ariana Greenblatt at the Louis Vuitton show

Ariana Greenblatt

Shay Mitchell at the Louis Vuitton show

Shay Mitchell

Matilda Lutz at the Louis Vuitton show

Matilda Lutz

Ava DuVernay at the Louis Vuitton show

Ava DuVernay

Alexa Chung at the Louis Vuitton show

Alexa Chung

Stacy Martin at the Louis Vuitton show

Stacy Martin

Sandra Huller at the Louis Vuitton show

Sandra Huller

Caro Daur at the Louis Vuitton show

Caro Daur

Liya Kebede at the Louis Vuitton show

Liya Kebede

Alice Diop at the Louis Vuitton show

Alice Diop
louis vuitton paris show 01
louis vuitton paris show 02
louis vuitton paris show 03
louis vuitton paris show 04
louis vuitton paris show 05
louis vuitton paris show 06
louis vuitton paris show 07
louis vuitton paris show 08
louis vuitton paris show 09
louis vuitton paris show 10
louis vuitton paris show 11
louis vuitton paris show 12
louis vuitton paris show 13
louis vuitton paris show 14
louis vuitton paris show 15
louis vuitton paris show 16
louis vuitton paris show 17
louis vuitton paris show 18
louis vuitton paris show 19
louis vuitton paris show 20
louis vuitton paris show 21
louis vuitton paris show 22
louis vuitton paris show 23
louis vuitton paris show 24
louis vuitton paris show 25
louis vuitton paris show 26
louis vuitton paris show 27
louis vuitton paris show 28
louis vuitton paris show 29
louis vuitton paris show 30
louis vuitton paris show 31
louis vuitton paris show 32
louis vuitton paris show 33
louis vuitton paris show 34
louis vuitton paris show 35
louis vuitton paris show 36
louis vuitton paris show 37
louis vuitton paris show 38
louis vuitton paris show 39
louis vuitton paris show 40
louis vuitton paris show 41
louis vuitton paris show 42
louis vuitton paris show 43
louis vuitton paris show 44
louis vuitton paris show 45
louis vuitton paris show 46
louis vuitton paris show 47
louis vuitton paris show 48
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
