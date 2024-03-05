Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Saoirse Ronan, & More Bring Glamour to Louis Vuitton Paris Show
There was plenty of star power in the front row at Louis Vuitton‘s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week this season!
Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, and Saoirse Ronan were among the celebs who stepped out for the event on Tuesday (March 5) in Paris, France.
More stars in attendance included Dune: Part Two actress Lea Seydoux, Cynthia Erivo, Jaden Smith, K-Pop star Lisa, Shay Mitchell, Lashana Lynch, and longtime couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, among others.
In his program note, creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere said, “This is a particular evening. A meaningful evening. Ten years ago, you came to my first show for Louis Vuitton. I remember the feeling of ‘beginning’, the immense joy I felt to be among you. This joy is still here. Ten years later, this evening is a new dawn.”
Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended the show…
Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly
Emma Stone
Cynthia Erivo
Kelly Rowland
Lea Seydoux
Cate Blanchett
Jaden Smith
Holland Taylor
Lisa
Sarah Paulson
Saoirse Ronan
Hannah Einbinder
Chloe Moretz
Liu Yifei
Lashana Lynch
Ariana Greenblatt
Shay Mitchell
Matilda Lutz
Ava DuVernay
Alexa Chung
Stacy Martin
Sandra Huller
Caro Daur
Liya Kebede
Alice Diop