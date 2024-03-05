Drake Bell to Open Up About Alleged Abuse From Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach In New Docu-Series

Drake Bell is set to speak out publicly for the first time about abuse he faced from a Nickelodeon dialogue coach when he was a teen.

The 37-year-old actor, who was on Nick shows like All That, The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, appears in a new teaser for the upcoming docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, where’s he’s set to open.

According to a press release from Investigation Discovery, where the docu-series will air, “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”

Brian Peck was arrested and charged in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges of sexual abuse allegations involving a minor.

Nearly a year later, he plead “no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16,” according to Variety. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

In the clip teasing Drake‘s appearance, other actors talk about hearing of Brian being a sexual predator, but not knowing who it was against. It then cuts to Drake walking in and sitting in a chair. You can watch the clip here…

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is set to premiere on March 17th on ID with the first part, and the second is set to air the next day. Check out the trailer here.